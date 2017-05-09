Police: Windsor Man Broke Into 50 Cent’s Mansion

FARMINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Windsor man is under arrest, accused of breaking into the Farmington mansion owned by Rapper 50 Cent.
Police were called to the Poplar Hill Drive home shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to find Elwin Joyce, 34, still at the estate, said authorities. It does not appear that anything was taken in the break-in.
The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, no longer lives at the mansion and has been trying to sell it for over a year. It’s currently listed at just under $6 million.
Joyce was being held on $100,000 bond on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief, sixth-degree attempted larceny, and and possession of burglary tools.
Police say Joyce and Jackson have no apparent connection.