Police: Windsor Man Broke Into 50 Cent’s Mansion

May 9, 2017 3:55 PM
FARMINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Windsor man is under arrest, accused of breaking into the Farmington mansion owned by Rapper 50 Cent.

Police were called to the Poplar Hill Drive home shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to find Elwin Joyce, 34, still at the estate, said authorities. It does not appear that anything was taken in the break-in.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, no longer lives at the mansion and has been trying to sell it for over a year. It’s currently listed at just under $6 million.

Joyce was being held on $100,000 bond on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief, sixth-degree attempted larceny, and and possession of burglary tools.

Police say Joyce and Jackson have no apparent connection.

