Fire Destroys Historic Barn At UConn

May 9, 2017 10:16 AM

STORRS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) — A fire has destroyed a historic barn on the University of Connecticut’s main campus.

UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz says the blaze broke out late Monday night at the Landscaping Barn on the campus in Storrs.

Reitz says there are no reports of any injuries to people or to livestock. She says dairy cows and other animals are in barns elsewhere and not in any danger.

Reitz says nearby fire departments helped UConn contain the fire and keep it from spreading.

The Landscaping Barn, which dates to 1922, collapsed and is believed to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

