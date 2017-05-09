Black Bear Pays A Visit

May 9, 2017 9:23 AM
AVON, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut resident received an unexpected guest on her back porch this week _ a large black bear pawing at her sliding glass door. The homeowner says she was making brownies, and turned around to find the bear standing at the door.

WVIT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2pW9FMg ) the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says they were aware of the incident but did not
respond.

A neighbor came to assist the homeowner in shooing off the animal.

Officials say they are looking into the bear’s behavior to see if any action needs to be taken, but add that it’s common for bears to come on decks or porches, and it’s becoming more frequent as the bear population grows.

