Best Places To Take Wedding Pictures In Connecticut

By Gillian Burdett Your wedding photo album is more than a memento of The Big Day; it is a historical artifact to be passed down to children and grandchildren. The backdrop a bride and groom choose for the requisite formal group photos and the fun candid shots is an expression of the new couple’s individual natures. It will give future generations a glimpse at the human side of their family tree. Connecticut, with its natural beauty and long history, has landscapes and architecture to express a multitude of personalities. Our list has sites from the Litchfield Hills down to the shore and along the banks of the Connecticut River with a range of themes spanning rugged nature to classic elegance.

Gillette Castle State Park

67 River Road

East Haddam, CT 06423

(860)526-2336

www.ct.gov Rolling lawns, formal gardens, a terrace overlooking the Connecticut River with a sweeping mountain panorama all with the backdrop of a medieval castle, this site offers many beautiful wedding photo opportunities. Built in the early 20th Century by Connecticut actor William Gillette, the castle’s architecture harkens back to a time when chivalry was the code of honor. Knights and their fair maidens, along with attendants, can pose under field stone arches and along cascading stone stairways. The grounds are open year-round, 8 a.m. to sunset. The castle is open Memorial Day through Labor Day 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saybrook Point

155 College St.

Old Saybrook, CT 06475

(860)395-3152

www.oldsaybrookct.org



Where the Connecticut River meets Long Island Sound you’ll find wild salt marshes of waving reeds laced with bayberry and thistle. The landscaped gardens around the town’s public pavilion offer a more formal photo shoot setting. The entire area overlooks the ocean for a dramatic seascape backdrop. Don’t be surprised if a family of swans photobombs your pictures if you choose Saybrook point for your shoot.

Harkness Memorial Park

275 Great Neck Road

Waterford, CT 06385

(860)443-5725

www.harkness.org The grounds at Harkness offer the bride and groom a stunning backdrop of classic Roman Revival architecture and meticulously maintained gardens. A stone pergola overlooking the West Garden feature stately columns and a sweeping ocean view. Throughout the property, flowering shrubs bloom in a profusion of color. The grounds of Harkness Memorial park are open year-round. There is a small fee for parking.

Kent Falls State Park

462 Kent Cornwall Road

Kent, CT 06757

(860)927-3238

www.ct.gov Kent Falls are easily accessible from Route 7 in Kent. The park is a series of several waterfalls that cascade through a deciduous forest. The grounds feature a quaint covered bridge that can serve as a staging area for wedding photos. The waterfalls are most dramatic in the spring as the stream swells with melting snow, but in every season the water, woods and distant hills provide spectator photo backdrops. For brides and grooms (and photographers) that don’t mind a short hike, paved pathways follow the stream uphill and have overlooks with breathtaking views of the falls as they thunder through the ravine. Autumn brides can expect to find brilliant foliage for their shoot at Kent Falls.