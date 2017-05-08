Walker Walk Off

May 8, 2017 10:49 PM
Filed Under: Curtis Granderson, Giants, Hunter Pence, Mets, Neil Walker

RONALD BLUM  AP Baseball Writer

 
 NEW YORK (AP) _ Neil Walker hit a game-ending single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the New York Mets put turmoil aside to beat the reeling San Francisco Giants 4-3 Monday night.

Michael Conforto, who has struggled in limited at-bats against left-handers, reached base for the third time when he walked leading off the ninth against lefty Josh Osich (0-1). T.J. Rivera fouled out, Jay Bruce flied out and Wilmer Flores singled off reliever Hunter Strickland’s calf.

Walker singled into the right-field corner, and the Mets ran out of the dugout to swarm him in celebration. Conforto scored for New York’s first walk-off win this season, giving the Mets their seventh victory in 10 games.

Jeurys Familia (1-0) needed just five pitches in a perfect ninth, finishing a five-hitter started by Jacob deGrom, who struck out 11 in six innings.

 

 

