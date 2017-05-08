This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 8, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, shares the key to economic growth: Productivity. And don’t forget, the WTIC NewsTalk 1080 Business Breakfast with Jill takes place May 17th from 7 to 9am at Infinity Hall in Hartford.

6:50- Dr. Jack Ross, Chief, Infectious Disease/Allergy at Hartford Hospital, talks tick season, which seems to be bad this year. What to do if you are bitten by a tick? What do you look for after? What is this Powassan (POW) Virus we have been hearing about? Learn more.

7:20- Lori J. Pelletier, the state federation’s President for the AFL-CIO, discusses government layoffs. Governor Dannel Malloy’s office confirmed Thursday that layoff notices are expected to go out “very soon,” to as many as 1,100 state employees. The notices are a legal requirement based on collective bargaining agreements to inform employees that their position may be eliminated.

8:50- Mayor Monday continues with Bill Butterly of Woodbury. Woodbury recently received the biggest open space grant from the state, members of their Board of Finance were leading the fight for a more equitable distribution of ECS money, they have an award winning library, and a very vibrant under 10,000 population community. Learn more about Woodbury. Mayor Monday is sponsored by Bertera Subaru of Hartford.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.