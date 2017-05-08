Murder Conviction Confirmed Against Michael Skakel

(CBS Connecticut) — The State Supreme Court today released a more official version of a decision released at the end of 2016, reinstating the murder conviction of Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel.

The previous version of this decision was released at the end of December, because Justice Peter Zarella was about to retire. He could not sign on to a decision after his retirement.

Skakel is accused of beating his 15-year-old neighbor Martha Moxley to death in Greenwich in a 1975 attack.

The case went unsolved for years, until Skakel was convicted, but a series of appeals followed.

Skakel’s conviction was eventually over-turned, then reinstated.

In the arguments that are still pending, the defense asked the state Supreme Court to reconsider its decision, which put Skakel’s murder conviction back in place.

The defense argues that Skakel’s trial attorney was ineffective, violating his rights.

Defense lawyers also asked the Supreme Court to add a new member, because one justice who went against Skakel retired shortly after the decision was issued.

Otherwise, the justice who went against Skakel might temporarily return to the bench.