Police: Norwalk Transit Employee Stole Over $20K

NORWALK, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Norwalk police say a Norwalk Transit District Employee has turned himself in to face charges for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 from the agency.
Police say Otis Weeks, 39, of Norwalk manipulated the payroll system, adding hours to the paychecks of certain employees, and generating separate checks. Police say Weeks then stole those checks, forged employee signatures, and deposited them.
Police say the theft occurred from August 2016 to this past February.
Weeks faces one count of first-degree larceny, 25 counts of third-degree identity theft, and 25 counts of second-degree forgery.
He was being held on $100,000 bond.