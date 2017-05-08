Computer Talk: The Google Docs Phishing Scam & More

Erik and Bob take your computer questions, and run down what you need to know about the recent Google Docs phishing scam. Plus, why are the families of the San Bernadino terrorism victims suing Facebook, Google and Twitter amid allegations of knowingly allowing terrorism and ISIS support to flourish on their online services?

Are social media companies like Facebook responsible for the content that is placed on them? A study says Cell phone users drink and smoke more than landline users, the H1-B visa reforms cause major U.S. tech company to recruit U.S. employees, and we offer ideas to troubleshoot laptop stops playing sound after many hours of use.

Let’s take a look at the benefits of going “in house”: A business owner gets help on dealing with undeliverable “blacklisted” email from their cloud content provider. Will running Windows Defender and Malwarebytes at the same time slow down your computer? We tell you about OpenDNS service to surf the Internet safely.

And ride-sharing service Uber is facing criminal investigation over alleged effort to avoid regulators with “Greyball” app, a listener asks if it is safe to move an memory card from his old tablet to his new tablet device, and why is Tesla deliberately telling people that the Model 3 is “worse” than the Model S.

Erik and Bob continue tackling your tough technology problems, as Erik warns us about the phishing email “CEO Scam,” one listener asks if you can buy a cable modem instead of renting to save money, while another asks if solar panels on his roof has a negative effect on over-the-air digital television reception.

We discuss setting up OpenDNS to use the Internet safely, Facebook to launch “big attack” on TV starting in June by producing their own television show content, Erik looks at the pros and cons of “cutting the cord” and stopping cable television service, and we discuss troubleshootiong a slow computer by using the Task Manager, Resource Monitor, and Process Explorer programs for Windows.

Finally, let’s talk using streaming media content services as an alternative to cable television service, and we provide help in setting up the Roku streaming media device to connect to the Internet… Listen now!