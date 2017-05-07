Mets Suspend Harvey For Violating Team Rules; Wilk To Start

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have scratched Matt Harvey for his scheduled start Sunday against the Miami Marlins and suspended the right-hander three days for a violation of team rules.
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson would not disclose Harvey’s violation, saying only that his suspension was effective Saturday and that he had been sent home.
Left-hander Adam Wilk was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to start in Harvey’s place.
