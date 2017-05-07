Mets Suspend Harvey For Violating Team Rules; Wilk To Start

May 7, 2017 12:56 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have scratched Matt Harvey for his scheduled start Sunday against the Miami Marlins and suspended the right-hander three days for a violation of team rules.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson would not disclose Harvey’s violation, saying only that his suspension was effective Saturday and that he had been sent home.

Left-hander Adam Wilk was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to start in Harvey’s place.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now
CT Business Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen