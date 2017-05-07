Hartford Archdiocese: 26 Churches Closing, 59 To Merge

May 7, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: hartford archdiocese, Merges, Parishes, Reduction

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) — The Hartford Archdiocese announced plans Sunday to reduce to 127, the number of parishes, down from the current 212.

The Archdiocese says 68 parishes will remain as is and 59 will merge. It’s the result of a two-year pastoral planning process.

In addition, 186 buildings would remain open with 26 closing, with scheduled masses no longer held in those facilities.

Hartford Archbishop Leonard Blair and the Office of Pastoral Planning discussed the plan at an afternoon conference from St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield.

A listing of which churches are closing and merging can be found here.

 

 

