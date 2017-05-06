Riders Honoring Newtown Victims Due Sunday

May 6, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: bike ride, Newtown, Team 26, Washington DC

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) – A team of 26 bicyclists is set to arrive in Newtown this weekend, putting a new twist on an annual ride to honor the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

The riders have peddled from Newtown to Washington D.C. every year since the shooting at the elementary school to push for national gun control legislation.

This year the riders, one for every victim, have decided to do the ride in reverse.

They are set to arrive in Newtown on Sunday.

Ride organizer Monte Frank said they felt they needed to put Washington behind them this year and instead focus on state and local efforts to combat gun
violence.

The ride is set to finish a rally in Newtown that will include several family members of Sandy Hook victims.

