Police: Woman Found Dead In Home Was Strangled To Death

May 6, 2017 2:15 PM
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a woman was discovered strangled to death in her home.

Police said Friday an autopsy determined that 52-year-old Sherri Ann Ruffin died of compression to the neck. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Ruffin’s body was found just after noon Thursday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating. Police say they have not identified a suspect in the case.

 

