Police: Woman Found Dead In Home Was Strangled To Death

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a woman was discovered strangled to death in her home.
Police said Friday an autopsy determined that 52-year-old Sherri Ann Ruffin died of compression to the neck. Her death has been ruled a homicide.
Ruffin’s body was found just after noon Thursday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are investigating. Police say they have not identified a suspect in the case.
