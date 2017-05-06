Police ID Connecticut Driver Killed In Head-on Collision

May 6, 2017 8:58 PM
CLINTON, Conn. (AP) — Police have identified a driver who died when his vehicle collided with another head-on in Connecticut.

Police say the two-car crash happened Thursday on state Route 81 in Clinton. Sixty-year-old Andrew Asermely, of Killingworth, was pronounced dead at the scene. A Middletown woman was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say no charges are expected at this time.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

