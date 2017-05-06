Police ID Connecticut Driver Killed In Head-on Collision

CLINTON, Conn. (AP) — Police have identified a driver who died when his vehicle collided with another head-on in Connecticut.

Police say the two-car crash happened Thursday on state Route 81 in Clinton. Sixty-year-old Andrew Asermely, of Killingworth, was pronounced dead at the scene. A Middletown woman was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say no charges are expected at this time.