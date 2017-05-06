Archdiocese To Discuss Parish Reorganization

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Details have been released on a plan to reorganize the Hartford Archdiocese.
Ahead of a Sunday news conference, the plan is for the Archdiocese to reduce to 127, the number of parishes, down from the current 212.
In a statement, the Archdiocese says 68 parishes will remain as is and 59 will merge.
Those mergers would involve unions of anywhere from two-to-six parishes apiece.
In addition 186 buildings would remain open with 26 closing, with scheduled masses no longer held in those facilities.
Hartford Archbishop Leonard Blair and the Office of Pastoral Planning will further discuss the plan at 2:00 p.m. from St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield.