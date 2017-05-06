2 Dead In Lebanon Crash

(Lebanon, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash in the town of Lebanon.
State Police say a vehicle traveling east on Kick Hill Road just after 2:30 veered over the westbound lane and hit several trees in the shoulder.
The car, a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, wound up on its roof.
The three people inside were ejected from the vehicle.
Troopers say 42-year-old Alejandro Rentas and 43-year old Levorio Guerrio of The Bronx, New York died.
Another person was injured.
Investigators are still trying to determine who was behind the wheel and what caused the crash.