2 Dead In Lebanon Crash

May 6, 2017 11:40 AM
(Lebanon, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash in the town of Lebanon.

State Police say a vehicle traveling east on Kick Hill Road just after 2:30 veered over the westbound lane and hit several trees in the shoulder.

The car, a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, wound up on its roof.

The three people inside were ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers say 42-year-old Alejandro Rentas and 43-year old Levorio Guerrio of The Bronx, New York died.

Another person was injured.

Investigators are still trying to determine who was behind the wheel and what caused the crash.

