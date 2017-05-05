Westbrook Bank Robbery Suspect Being Sought

May 5, 2017 7:36 PM
(WESTBROOK,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  The search continues for the man who robbed the Key Bank at  1238 Boston Post Road in Westbrook Friday afternoon.

The suspect entered the bank shortly after  4:30 and implied he had a weapon, but none was displayed.He fled with an undetermined amount of cash.He may have fled in a gray SUV type vehicle parked behind an adjacent business.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to contact State Police at Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100 or  text TIP 711 plus the information to 274637.All calls and texts will remain confidential.

