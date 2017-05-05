Police ID Man Killed In Clinton Crash

May 5, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Clinton, crash, Fatal

(CLINTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  Clinton Police continue to investigate a fatal Thursday afternoon  head on crash  at the intersection of Route 81 and Rocky Ledge Drive.The operators were the only ones in the vehicles.Both had to be extricated  by the  Fire Department.

One of the victims was pronounced dead upon arrival at an area hospital. Police, Friday, identified him as Andrew Asermely, 60, or Killingworth.

The other driver, Deidre Koziel, 48, of Middletown was  seriously injured, said police. Koziel was being treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

No charges had been filed in the case as of late Friday morning.

