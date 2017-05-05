Police ID Man Killed In Clinton Crash

(CLINTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Clinton Police continue to investigate a fatal Thursday afternoon head on crash at the intersection of Route 81 and Rocky Ledge Drive.The operators were the only ones in the vehicles.Both had to be extricated by the Fire Department.
One of the victims was pronounced dead upon arrival at an area hospital. Police, Friday, identified him as Andrew Asermely, 60, or Killingworth.
The other driver, Deidre Koziel, 48, of Middletown was seriously injured, said police. Koziel was being treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
No charges had been filed in the case as of late Friday morning.