Mets Add d’Arnaud To Disabled List

By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer



NEW YORK (AP) _ Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a bruised right wrist, the latest setback for a New York team beset by several key injuries already this season.

The oft-injured d’Arnaud is expected to wear a splint for at least seven days and then rest his wrist until he can resume baseball activities. He is likely to be sidelined at least a couple of weeks.

“It sounds like it’s not a big deal, but we know from the past it is a big deal,” manager Terry Collins said.

The move, retroactive to Wednesday, opened a roster spot for right-hander Rafael Montero, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to make his first major league start of the season Friday night against the Miami Marlins. Montero pitched in place of injured ace Noah Syndergaard.

The 28-year-old d’Arnaud originally got hurt April 19 against Philadelphia when he banged his hand on Aaron Altherr’s bat while throwing to second on a stolen base. He said it was just a short-term problem, but d’Arnaud was limited to pinch-hitting duty until returning to the starting lineup a week later.

He seemed to be fine when he had two home runs and five RBIs last Friday in a win at Washington. But then d’Arnaud aggravated the injury on a swing Tuesday in Atlanta, and the swelling didn’t subside. He was re-examined by a doctor later in the week, and tests revealed a bone bruise.

“It’s pretty frustrating for us because we know what this guy’s potential is. We’ve seen it,” Collins said. “It seems like just when he starts to get it going, something happens. And again, it’s not one of those three- or four-day things. It’s something that takes him out of the lineup for two or three weeks. Hopefully this doesn’t take that long.”

In his fifth big league season, d’Arnaud is batting .203 with four homers and 16 RBIs. He hit .247 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 75 games last year.

“I thought we did it right,” d’Arnaud said. “Gave me a few days off. I wasn’t feeling anything, felt fine, I was playing fine, and just unfortunate that one swing I re-aggravated it.”

New York was already without three important players who got injured in April: Syndergaard, slugger Yoenis Cespedes and first baseman Lucas Duda. Third baseman David Wright along with pitchers Steven Matz and Seth Lugo have been on the DL since the beginning of the season.

The team did get a bit of good news this week when Syndergaard went to California for a second opinion on his right lat tear. No additional damage was discovered, and Dr. Neal ElAttrache concurred with the initial diagnosis that Syndergaard does not need surgery.

Still, the right-hander is expected to be sidelined at least two to three months.

