Man Charged Fatal Hit And Run In Waterbury

May 5, 2017 7:28 PM
(WATERBURY,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  Waterbury Police   have charged a  local man  they say fled the scene after striking a  pedestrian Thursday night on Cooke Street.47 year old Alton Staton of Waterbury was crossing  Cooke Street  near Gordon Street when he was struck.Staton was then struck by another car and dragged town the street, before breaking free.

Staton was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he died a short time later.

The driver of the second car, 60 year old  Rudolph Anglin of Waterbury remained at the scene.The driver of the vehicle  which initially struck Staton,31 year old Leroy  Rhoden  of Waterbury  was located several hours later.

Rhoden was charged with Felony Evading.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

