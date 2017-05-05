Man Charged Fatal Hit And Run In Waterbury

(WATERBURY,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Waterbury Police have charged a local man they say fled the scene after striking a pedestrian Thursday night on Cooke Street.47 year old Alton Staton of Waterbury was crossing Cooke Street near Gordon Street when he was struck.Staton was then struck by another car and dragged town the street, before breaking free.
Staton was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he died a short time later.
The driver of the second car, 60 year old Rudolph Anglin of Waterbury remained at the scene.The driver of the vehicle which initially struck Staton,31 year old Leroy Rhoden of Waterbury was located several hours later.
Rhoden was charged with Felony Evading.
The investigation is active and ongoing.