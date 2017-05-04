This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 4, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Sen John Fonfara, D-Hartford and co-chairman of the finance, revenue and bonding committee, asks what casino expansion to the north of Hartford could do for the capital city? Would it bring more events to the XL Center?
7:20- Jenna Carlesso, reporter for the Hartford Courant, discusses the DOT, which is considering a plan to move the I-84 and I-91 interchange north of downtown Hartford.
8:20- Keith Phaneuf, State Budget report for CTMirror.org looks at our state budget– what is happening, his take on tax increases, and state employee Union concessions.
8:50- Kevin Lembo, State Comptroller has announced that continued erosion of the state income tax – likely due to a combination of investors relying more on tax-friendly investment funds, an economic trend towards lower-paying jobs and population loss – has increased the current fiscal year deficit to $393.4 million.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.