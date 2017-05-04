Police: Moving Truck Hits Mover

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police say a moving company employee is recovering from minor injuries after a moving truck rolled into him and knocked him to the side of the road Thursday morning.
Police say Daniel McKay, 46, of Windsor, an employee of Woodland Moving, was trying to diagnose a problem with the truck on Reed Avenue shortly before 8 a.m., when the truck was either not in gear or slipped out of gear, and rolled forward. Another employee quickly stopped the truck, said police.
McKay suffered a laceration to his head and was treated at the scene. He was later taken to Hartford Hospital for further care.