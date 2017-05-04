Hernandez Remains Denied To Victim’s Mother

May 4, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Odin Lloyd, Urula Ward

BOSTON (AP) – Lawyers for the mother of a man Aaron Hernandez was convicted of killing won’t be allowed access to his brain, blood and urine samples in support of her wrongful death suit against the former NFL star’s estate.

Attorneys for Ursula Ward, the mother of Odin Lloyd, had asked a judge to order the preservation of the tissue and fluid samples gathered by the autopsy
for their own experts to examine.

The Boston Herald reports a judge denied the request this week, saying Ward’s lawyers did not adequately explain why Hernandez’s physical condition when he died was relevant to the issues raised in Ward’s lawsuit.

Hernandez killed himself in prison on April 19. He was serving a life sentence for killing Lloyd in June 2013.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now

Listen Live

Listen