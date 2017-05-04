11 Arrests In Hartford Drug Bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police have made 11 arrests in a drug bust Thursday night on Broad Street.

Police say they seized more than 1,300 bags of heroin, 27 grams of crack, 18 grams of suspected fentanyl and 21 grams of raw heroin from 951 Broad Street. Police say officers also seized ammunition and a gas mask used for fentanyl production.

Hartford police say while this is not the largest drug bust they’ve made, they say any drugs they can remove from the streets is helpful– especially fentanyl, as the region continues to battle the opioid addiction crisis.

The names of those arrested and the charges they face were not immediately available.

