Woman Charged In Attempted Greenwich Church Theft

(Greenwich, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Greenwich Police say they’re charging a woman for attempting to steal money from a church.
Officers on Tuesday arrested 19-year-old Victoria Rosenblum of Greenwich.
According to police, Rosenblum entered St. Mary’s Church on Greenwich Avenue and attempted to make off with the collection offering safe.
Investigators say Rosenblum was spotted on video surveillance April 30 apparently casing the premises after of the alleged attempted theft.
She now faces charges of burglary and criminal attempt at burglary.
Rosenblum is due in court May 17.