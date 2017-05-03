Wells Test Positive For Arsenic, Uranium

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Water from some private wells in Connecticut has tested positive for high levels of Arsenic and Uranium.
About 600 wells were tested by the U.S. Geological Survey, based on information from the state Department of Public Health.
Joe Ayotte with the USGS is one of the study’s authors. He says the most likely cause for the uptick in Arsenic and Uranium has to do with some 81 types of bedrock in the state.
Health experts say Arsenic can increase the risk of certain types of cancer, which Uranium can affect the kidneys.
More information can be found at ct.gov/dph.