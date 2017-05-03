Tribes Bring Casino Employees To Capitol To Back East Windsor Casino

(CBS Connecticut) — The Mohegan and the Mashantucket Pequot tribes today bused casino employees to Hartford, to urge state lawmakers to allow the tribes to operate a new gambling location in East Windsor.
Even if Connecticut lawmakers give their approval, Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman Kevin Brown says the East Windsor casino will probably not open before a rival gambling location in Springfield, Massachusetts.
“We abandoned the desire to be open before them some time ago,” Brown said. “Given the length of time it has taken tot get to this point, although we are hopeful we could open before them, it is not realistic to expect that we could.”
Brown says an East Windsor casino could still open within a few weeks or months of the larger gambling location under construction in Springfield.
Some state lawmakers have been concerned that a new casino might breach exclusive agreements with the tribes that guarantee the state a portion of slot machine revenue.
Other lawmakers instead want competitive bidding, to determine if the state could get a better deal from another casino operator.