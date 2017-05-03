This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 3, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Sen. John W. Fonfara, D-Hartford and co-chairman of the finance, revenue and bonding committee, poses a question– what could casino expansion to north of Hartford do for the capital city? Would it bring more events to the XL Center?

7:20- Kevin Lembo, State comptroller, has announced that continued erosion of the state income tax – likely due to a combination of investors relying more on tax-friendly investment funds, an economic trend towards lower-paying jobs and population loss – has increased the current fiscal year deficit to $393.4 million.

7:50- Lt. Brian Foley of the Hartford police talks out of town and state residents coming to Hartford to ride ATV’s on the City streets.

8:50- Laura Saunders, a psychologist at Hartford Hospital’s Institute of Living talks the controversial new Netflix Show 13 Reasons Why. “It says mature audiences, but the real target audience is middle-schoolers and high-schoolers and it’s not necessarily appropriate for that group at all. The content and the suggestiveness around sexual assault and suicide is very intense, so parents need to be aware of what their kids are watching,” Saunders says. Learn more.

