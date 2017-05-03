Students Receive National Grant To Help Clean Up Local Parks

May 3, 2017 3:50 AM
Filed Under: National Parks Trust, New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Students at a New Haven grad school are already performing civic duties, with financial help from the National Parks Trust. Students at the Fair Haven School wrote a proposal that in turn awarded them about $700 to help clean up the local parks and community.

Student Esteban Calderon told WVIT-TV that they have three objectives when cleaning up the local parks: painting trash cans, planting trees and picking up garbage. Their teacher, David Weinreb, says he’s been taking his students to various New Haven landmarks and helped them write letters to city officials.

One of the letters, received by the local director of city parks and recreation, led to the class learning about the grant opportunity.

