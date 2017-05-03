Settlement In Fatal Christmas Fire Lawsuit

May 3, 2017 8:11 AM
Filed Under: fire, Matthew Badger, Stamford

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A lawsuit filed against a Connecticut city by the family of three little girls who died in a house fire on Christmas morning in 2011 has been settled.

Stamford legal affairs director Kathryn Emmett announced the settlement late Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed, but include a $250,000 donation from the city to a charity or school to be determined.

Jury selection had started and the trial was expected to begin this month.

The fire killed 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, 9-year-old Lily Badger, and their maternal grandparents.

The girls’ father, Matthew Badger, sued on their behalf, saying the city failed to properly inspect renovations at the home.

He died in February and his brother took over as executor.

The fire was blamed on fireplace ashes left in a mudroom.

