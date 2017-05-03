Police: Teens Had Marijuana Cookies

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Police in Connecticut say they arrested two teenagers after finding more than 100 marijuana cookies in their possession.

Police say an officer had checked on two suspiciously parked vehicles in North Haven on Tuesday night and detected the smell of marijuana.

They say a further investigation revealed that both teens had marijuana cookies.

Police say officers seized a total of 138 marijuana cookies and more than $400 in cash.

The teens were charged as juveniles and released to their parents.

Police say marijuana edibles usually have high doses of THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana.

