Deportation Delayed For Derby Man

(CBS Connecticut) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials this afternoon delayed deportation by a month to a Derby man who could be sent back to Guatemala.
Luis Barrios spoke outside his home after learning about his reprieve.
“We tried to demonstrate we are a good family, good citizens over here,” Barrios said.
Barrios is an undocumented sanitation worker and a married father of four children, who are all US citizens.
He was pulled over for a broken tail light in 2011, and was turned over to federal agents.
He remained in the US under a stay of removal ever since.