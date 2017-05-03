Deportation Delayed For Derby Man

May 3, 2017 5:21 PM
Filed Under: Derby, Guatemala, immigration, Luis Barrios

(CBS Connecticut) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials this afternoon delayed deportation by a month to a Derby man who could be sent back to Guatemala.

Luis Barrios spoke outside his home after learning about his reprieve.

“We tried to demonstrate we are a good family, good citizens over here,” Barrios said.

Barrios is an undocumented sanitation worker and a married father of four children, who are all US citizens.

He was pulled over for a broken tail light in 2011, and was turned over to federal agents.

He remained in the US under a stay of removal ever since.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now

Listen Live

Listen