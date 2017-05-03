70-year-old Torrington Man Charged With Murdering 79-year-old Wife

May 3, 2017 5:40 PM
(CBS Connecticut) — A 79-year-old Torrington Man was today charged with murdering his 79-year-old wife.

Daniel Gervais called 911 on April 22, and told police that Phyllis Gervais had fallen and suffered a head injury.  She was found on the floor at the couple’s Cider Mill Crossing house.

Police say the evidence at the scene was not consistent with a person falling.

Investigators spent two days at the home seizing evidence and examining the scene.

The medical examiner later ruled that Phyllis Gervais’ death was a homicide, and that she was killed by blunt force trauma to the head.

Daniel Gervais was arrested and held on a million dollars bond.  He is due in court in Bantam tomorrow.

