70-year-old Torrington Man Charged With Murdering 79-year-old Wife

(CBS Connecticut) — A 79-year-old Torrington Man was today charged with murdering his 79-year-old wife.
Daniel Gervais called 911 on April 22, and told police that Phyllis Gervais had fallen and suffered a head injury. She was found on the floor at the couple’s Cider Mill Crossing house.
Police say the evidence at the scene was not consistent with a person falling.
Investigators spent two days at the home seizing evidence and examining the scene.
The medical examiner later ruled that Phyllis Gervais’ death was a homicide, and that she was killed by blunt force trauma to the head.
Daniel Gervais was arrested and held on a million dollars bond. He is due in court in Bantam tomorrow.