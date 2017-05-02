Vandalism Probe In Burlington

May 2, 2017 11:24 AM
(Burlington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State and Burlington police are investigating an incident of vandalism in that town on Sunday.

Trooper Kelly Grant is a State Police spokeswoman.

She says police responded to a report of vandalism of a vehicle Sunday on South Main Street.

Grant says it appears that it’s a random act of criminal mischief and that the suspects used shaving cream to write on the vehicle.

She says it’s not yet been determined if this is a bias or hate crime.

In a statement, Burlington First Selectman Ted Shafer called the vandalism “inexcusable” and not a reflection of the community.

Grant says anyone with any information is being asked to contact the resident state trooper’s office in town.

