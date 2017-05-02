Sox Sale Past Orioles

By DOUG ALDEN Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) _ Adam Jones received extended applause from Fenway Park fans a night after he was racially taunted, both teams were warned after Boston ace Chris Sale threw behind Manny Machado’s legs in the first inning and the Red Sox went on to beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Tuesday night.

Machado homered out of Fenway Park for the second straight night, a seventh-inning drive, and the Orioles turned an usual triple play in the eighth inning on a popup to short left field.

Machado was still furious after the game over Sale’s pitch.

“I lost my respect for that organization, Boston and how they’re handling that whole situation,” he said. “If they’re going to hit me, hit me. Go ahead. Get it over with. Don’t keep lingering it around and doing that. I’ve lost mad respect for that team and that organization.”

Machado was not sure whether there would be any carry-over.

“We’ll just have to find out tomorrow and see,” he said. “They’re probably going to try to hit me tomorrow again, once again. I’m just going to have to wear it and see what happens. And if I’ve got to take care of business on my own, then I’m going to have to do something.”

Before the game Jones received an apology from Red Sox president Sam Kennedy on behalf of the club. Many fans stood during a lengthy round of applause in the first inning, and Sale stepped off the mound to extend the reception.

But one batter later the game turned testy when Sale’s first pitch to Machado, a 98 mph fastball, went to the backstop. Emotions have been elevated since Machado injured Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia on a slide April 21 at Baltimore. Pedroia missed the next three games. Baltimore’s Dylan Bundy hit Mookie Betts near the left hip with a fastball in Monday’s series opener.

Plate umpire D.J. Reyburn immediately issue a warning after Sale’s pitch to Machado, and Orioles manager Buck Showalter came out for a lengthy discussion with Reyburn.

Hanley Ramirez homered twice, Mookie Betts hit a two-run double and Sale struck out 11 over eight innings.

The triple play came in the eighth inning with Mitch Moreland on second and Pedroia on first. Jackie Bradley Jr. blooped a fly to shallow left and shortstop J.J. Hardy called for the ball, but allowed it to fall just behind him.

Hardy picked up the ball and threw to second where Jonathan Schoop tagged Moreland and stepped on the base to force Pedroia. Schoop then threw to first to retire Bradley at first. Baltimore’s triple play was the 13th for the franchise, the first time Sept. 1, 2000, against Cleveland, and it was the first against the Red Sox since Aug. 6, 2011, against Texas.

Sale (2-2) allowed two runs and three hits, and Craig Kimbrel got three straight outs for his AL-leading ninth save in 10 chances.

Orioles starter Alec Asher (1-1) gave up three runs and six hits in six inning.

Pedroia singled in a run in the second, and Ramirez led off the fourth with a drive that cleared the light tower on the left side of the Green Monster. Ramirez homered out of the ballpark again in the sixth for a 3-1 lead.

Trey Mancini had an RBI double in the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Closer Zach Britton returned to the Baltimore active roster. The left-hander converted 54 consecutive save opportunities dating to the end of the 2015 season and had five saves before going on the DL on April 16. … Baltimore optioned RHP Mike Wright to Triple-A Norfolk.

Red Sox: Knuckleballer Steven Wright was put on the 10-day DL with a sprained left knee, a move retroactive to Sunday. Wright is 1-3 in five starts with an 8.25 ERA. … RHP Brandon Workman was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.



UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman (1-2, 7.50) gets another chance Wednesday against Boston, which opened with four straight hits against Gausman in a 6-2 win for the Red Sox on April 23 in Baltimore. LHP Drew Pomeranz (2-1, 4.15) makes his fifth start of the season and third against Baltimore. He is 1-1 against the Orioles so far this season.



