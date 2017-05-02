Registered Sex Offender Charged With Enticing Out Of State Teen

(CBS Connecticut) – A Windsor man who is a registered sex offender in Connecticut has been arrested , accused of enticing a 13 year old girl in Tennessee.State Police say 37 year old Andrew Cunningham was arrested without incident Tuesday at Union Station in Hartford.
Cunningham, allegedly attempted to get the girl to travel by bus to Hartford to engage in sexual contact.Between April 11 and may 2 , undercover Troopers and Cunningham continued to communicate for the presumed victim to travel to Hartford and engage in sexual acts for money.
Cunningham, was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in 2015 in connection with a 2014 case in which he travelled to Illinois and had sexual contact with a girl.
Cunningham faces charges including Risk of Injury to a Child,Criminal Attempt Sexual Assault, Patronizing a Prostitute and Enticing a Minor by Computer.
Cunningham is being held oin $250,000 bond for a Wednesday appearance in Hartford Superior Court.