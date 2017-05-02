Registered Sex Offender Charged With Enticing Out Of State Teen

May 2, 2017 7:34 PM
Filed Under: arrest, sex offender, windsor

(CBS Connecticut)  –  A Windsor man who is a registered sex offender in Connecticut has been arrested , accused of enticing a 13 year old   girl in Tennessee.State Police say    37 year old Andrew Cunningham  was arrested without incident Tuesday at Union Station in Hartford.

Cunningham, allegedly attempted to  get the girl to travel by bus to Hartford  to engage in sexual contact.Between April 11 and  may 2 , undercover Troopers and Cunningham  continued to communicate for the presumed victim  to travel to Hartford  and engage in sexual acts for money.

Cunningham, was convicted of  Aggravated Sexual Abuse  in 2015 in connection with a 2014 case in which he travelled to Illinois  and had sexual contact with a  girl.

Cunningham  faces charges  including Risk of Injury to a Child,Criminal Attempt Sexual Assault, Patronizing a Prostitute and  Enticing a Minor by Computer.

Cunningham is being held oin $250,000 bond  for a Wednesday appearance in  Hartford Superior Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen