Red Sox Apologize For Fans Racial Taunts

(Boston, MA/CBS Connecticut) – The Red Sox have issued a statement and apology to Baltimore Orioles outfield Adam Jones and the team for incidents that took place during last night’s game at Fenway Park.
Jones, who is black, said he was the target of racial slurs and had a bag of peanuts tossed at him during Baltimore’s 5-2 win.
The statement reads, in part, “The Red Sox want to publicly apologize to Adam Jones and the entire Orioles organization for what occurred at Fenway Park Monday night. No player should have an object thrown at him on the playing field, nor be subjected to any kind of racism at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have zero tolerance for such inexcusable behavior, and our entire organization and our fans are sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few”.
“USA Today Sports” reports a fan was ejected from the park during last night’s game.
