Red Sox Apologize For Fans Racial Taunts

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Adam Jones #10 of the Baltimore Orioles follows through on an eighth inning RBI base hit against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Adam Jones #10 of the Baltimore Orioles follows through on an eighth inning RBI base hit against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)