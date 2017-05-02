Red Sox Apologize For Fans Racial Taunts

May 2, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Adam Jones, baltimore orioles, boston red sox, Racial Taunts

(Boston, MA/CBS Connecticut) – The Red Sox have issued a statement and apology to Baltimore Orioles outfield Adam Jones and the team for incidents that took place during last night’s game at Fenway Park.

Jones, who is black, said he was the target of racial slurs and had a bag of peanuts tossed at him during Baltimore’s 5-2 win.

The statement reads, in part, “The Red Sox want to publicly apologize to Adam Jones and the entire Orioles organization for what occurred at Fenway Park Monday night. No player should have an object thrown at him on the playing field, nor be subjected to any kind of racism at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have zero tolerance for such inexcusable behavior, and our entire organization and our fans are sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few”.

“USA Today Sports” reports a fan was ejected from the park during last night’s game.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen