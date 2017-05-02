Dan Hendrick, Director of External Affairs with NRG Energy, discusses S.B. 106, an act concerning the diversity of baseload energy supplies in the state and achieving Connecticut’s greenhouse gas emissions mandated levels. The bill pertains to the Millstone nuclear power plant, owned and operated by Virginia-based Dominion Resources… and some are calling the Bill a corporate payout to Millstone.
Ray Dunaway: Is Millstone Power Plant Getting a Corporate Payout?May 2, 2017 12:30 PM
Millstone (Courtesy Dominion Resources)Millstone (Courtesy Dominion Resources)