Racing Pigeon Owner Receives Probation For Killing Hawks

May 2, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: HAWK DEATHS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A second Connecticut racing pigeon enthusiast has been sentenced to a year of probation for his role in capturing and killing federally protected hawks.

U.S. District Judge Robert Chatigny on Tuesday also ordered 44-year-old Adam Boguski, of Stamford, to perform 60 hours of community service and pay a $250
fine.

Prosecutors say Boguski and a co-defendant, 63-year-old Thomas Kapusta, systematically lured at least 11 hawks into a trap and shot them because they felt the raptors were a threat to the approximately 100 pigeons they co-owned.

Bogusski pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to take, capture and kill red-tailed hawks and Cooper’s hawks, and two counts of taking, capturing and killing Cooper’s hawks.

Kapusta was sentenced in October to a year of probation and 90 hours of community service.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen