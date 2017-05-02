Racing Pigeon Owner Receives Probation For Killing Hawks

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A second Connecticut racing pigeon enthusiast has been sentenced to a year of probation for his role in capturing and killing federally protected hawks.
U.S. District Judge Robert Chatigny on Tuesday also ordered 44-year-old Adam Boguski, of Stamford, to perform 60 hours of community service and pay a $250
fine.
Prosecutors say Boguski and a co-defendant, 63-year-old Thomas Kapusta, systematically lured at least 11 hawks into a trap and shot them because they felt the raptors were a threat to the approximately 100 pigeons they co-owned.
Bogusski pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to take, capture and kill red-tailed hawks and Cooper’s hawks, and two counts of taking, capturing and killing Cooper’s hawks.
Kapusta was sentenced in October to a year of probation and 90 hours of community service.
