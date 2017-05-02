No Action Taken On Bill Allowing Police To Weaponize Drones

May 2, 2017 3:46 AM
Filed Under: Connecticut, weaponized drones

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A bill that would make Connecticut the first state in the country to allow police to use drones outfitted with deadly weapons has stalled.

The Hartford Courant reports the Legislature’s Public Safety Committee held the measure on Monday, which is a parliamentary move that could hurt the bill’s chances. It could possibly be brought up as an amendment later on in the session.

The bill would ban the use of weaponized drones but exempt police. The state Police Officer Standards and Training Council would have to approve new rules and train officers before they could use weaponized drones.

Opponents say the lack of action on the bill shows that lawmakers “on both sides of the aisle” have problems with the legislation.

