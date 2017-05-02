Too Little Too Late For Mets

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) _ R.A. Dickey’s floaters were more effective than Matt Harvey’s fastballs for the second time in a week, Ender Inciarte drove in three runs with three hits and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 9-7 on Tuesday night.

New York’s Jay Bruce drove in six runs with two homers, including a grand slam off Matt Wisler in the ninth.

Dickey (3-2) struggled to control his knuckleball but allowed only three runs and four hits in six innings. He had four walks. He also started in a 7-5 win over Harvey and the Mets in New York on Thursday.

Harvey (2-2) gave up six runs for the second straight start. Harvey allowed eight hits with three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Dickey’s bases-loaded groundout in the fourth broke a 3-3 tie. Inciarte’s bloop single up the middle drove in two runs.

Bruce and Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman hit two-run homers in the first. Freeman’s 10th homer carried 422 feet into the second level of the right-field seats. Asdrubal Cabrera hit his third homer in the third for the Mets.

Curtis Granderson, hitting only .126, was held out, and Juan Lagares started in center field for the Mets. Manager Terry Collins said Granderson “wanted to work on some things extensively” and will start on Wednesday but sit out again on Thursday.

“We’re entering May and we’ve got to get him started,” Collins said.

Braves right fielder Nick Markakis charged toward the infield and made a diving catch of a sinking liner hit by Travis d’Arnaud to end the fifth with runners on first and third.

Lagares threw out Dansby Swanson as he tried to score from second on Inciarte’s single in the sixth.

The loss left Harvey with a 5.14 ERA, a troubling sign for a Mets rotation which just lost ace Noah Syndergaard for an unknown period of time with a partial tear of his right lat muscle.

The Mets got infield hits from Lagares and Michael Conforto when reviews overturned out calls at first base. Conforto’s ruling left the bases loaded, setting up the two-out grand slam by Bruce off Wisler.

Jim Johnson struck out Neil Walker for his fifth save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: d’Arnaud left the game in the seventh with a sore right wrist. … 1B Lucas Duda (right elbow inflammation) hit off a tee but was not ready for live batting practice after having a setback. … Collins said LHP Steven Matz and RHP Seth Lugo, each on the DL with elbow injuries, had “very favorable” throwing sessions with no discomfort.

Braves: C Kurt Suzuki remained in the game after being hit in his ribs by Harvey’s pitch in the fourth inning. … RHP Mauricio Cabrera, on the 10-day DL with a right elbow strain, threw a scoreless inning, with one walk and one strikeout, for Triple-A Gwinnett.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom, who earned a no-decision against Atlanta earlier this season, is 3-3 with a 1.71 ERA in nine career starts against the Braves.

Braves: RHP Bartolo Colon (1-2) will try to beat the Mets for the first time since a 7-2 win with the Yankees on July 2, 2011. Colon has a 5.59 ERA.



(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)