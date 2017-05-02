Malloy Says Budget Shouldn’t Be Revenue Driven

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the state budget discussions that are starting should not be “revenue-driven,” despite new estimates which show Connecticut’s deficit problem is worsening.
The Democrat is scheduled to meet privately Tuesday afternoon with Democratic and Republican leaders for the first time to discuss the new two-year budget that begins July 1.
Projections released Monday show the first year is $2.3 billion in the red, while the second year is about $2.7 billion in deficit.
Malloy says increasing revenues “might be part” of any final budget solution, but “it’s not a revenue-driven decision,” adding how “we need to get our economic houses in order.”
Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowiczsays he would imagine taxes will ultimately be increased “in some way shape or form.”