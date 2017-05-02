Driver Charged In Fatal Crash

May 2, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: fatal crash, Stratford

(Stratford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Stratford Police have arrested in man in connection with a motor vehicle death earlier this year.

Police say under arrest is 27-year-old Idis Wilson.

According to police, Wilson struck 47-year-old Richard Rodriguez, who was riding a motor scooter, while driving along Canaan Road in town on February 17.

Rodriguez later died in Bridgeport Hospital.

Investigators say Wilson was driving his car in a 25-mph zone at speeds approaching 60-mph.

He’s being held on $15,000 bond and is due in Superior Court in Bridgeport on May 9.

