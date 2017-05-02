Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In Connecticut

By Joshua Palmes Cinco de Mayo has been a holiday for over 150 years now, and, curiously, has become a bigger deal in the U.S. than in Mexico. It is the perfect day to indulge your love of Mexican food and cocktails, and Connecticut has plenty of establishments that make that possible. Here are five places to stop by this Friday for a Cinco de Mayo party to remember.

Foxwoods Cinco de Mayo Pub Crawl

350 Trolley Line Blvd.

Mashantucket, CT 06338

(800) 369-9663

www.foxwoods.com Date: may 5, 2017 at 6 p.m. Celebrate both the holiday and Foxwoods’ 25th anniversary at the resort casino’s Cinco de Mayo pub crawl. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Retail Concourse and lasts until midnight. In between you’ll stop at several of Foxwoods’ best bars and lounges, where you can enjoy specials from $4 Coronas at High Rollers and Red Lantern to al pastor tacos and mini churros at Scorpion Bar. The evening concludes with a drawing for prizes that include concert tickets, gift cards, and a free overnight stay. Tickets for the pub crawl cost $10.

Sol Toro Tequila Grill

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

(860) 862-4800

www.soltorotequilagrill.com Uncasville, CT 06382(860) 862-4800 There are also Cinco de Mayo festivities happening at Connecticut’s other casino. Mohegan Sun’s Sol Toro (owned by Michael Jordan’s restaurant group) commemorates the holiday with $5 specials on select appetizers, margaritas, and Mexican beers. It will of course also be serving up all its popular favorites like pulled tuna ceviche, pork belly tacos, garlic shrimp fajitas, and the solotro burger topped with jack cheese, avocado and lime-infused onions. Meals come with a complimentary bucket of chips with salsa.

Cantina Southwest Grill & Tequila Bar

135 Bedford St.

Stamford, CT 06902

(203) 674-5652

www.cantinastamford.com 135 Bedford St.Stamford, CT 06902(203) 674-5652 The funky, brightly-colored decor of this bar and grill in downtown Stamford will put you in good spirits immediately, and its modern Southwestern fare will make you glad you stayed. For starters there is a generous selection of tequila drinks and house cocktails – the mango mojito is much recommended. The tacos may be the best in the city, and come in eight varieties including beef brisket, tilapia, and short rib. Also worth ordering is the Mexican paella with mussels and shrimp. Related: Ask a Connecticut Bartender: Your Top Tequila Cocktail

Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill

271 Crown St.

New Haven, CT 06511

(203) 777-7700

www.geronimobarandgrill.com 271 Crown St.New Haven, CT 06511(203) 777-7700 If you’re looking to celebrate with some good tequila you won’t go wrong by visiting New Haven’s Geronimo. Its boast of having the largest selection on the East Coast isn’t an idle one, with 400 kinds from Blanco to Mezcal at the bar. The tequila isn’t the only star, though – patrons can’t get enough of the guacamole, made tableside and with flavor options like lump crab and smoked bacon. Other notable offerings include Navajo frybread, lobster and chorizo mac and cheese, and Frito pie. Geronimo now has a second location in Fairfield.