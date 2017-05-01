Win Tickets To See HSO Russian Intensity

May 1, 2017 5:30 AM By Ray Dunaway

Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Russian Intensity’ is performing at Belding Theater at The Bushnell May 12th-14th, and we want you to see the show.

The spotlight is on HSO’s own concertmaster, Leonid Sigal, in this concert featuring the works of Russian composers.

Alexander Borodin died before he finished his Prince Igor opera; it was Rimsky-Korsakov and Glazunov who completed the work for him after he passed, with Glazunov composing much of the Overture.

Glazunov’s Concerto for Violin in A minor was written at the height of the composer’s fame, while he was spending time at his summer home in Oserki. The pastoral setting inspired the lyrical mood of the concerto, which is superbly imagined and vivacious.

Tchaikovsky’s great Symphony No. 4 was dedicated to his patroness, Nadezhda von Meck; he claimed she would find in it “an echo of your most intimate thoughts and emotions.” With the theme of Fate running throughout, Symphony No. 4 is emotionally and musically complex. The Koski Memorial Concert.

Please join us for a pre-concert talk one hour prior to curtain each day.

Tickets are on sale now at bushnell.org… but all this week you can win tickets with WTIC NewsTalk 1080!

Tune in to Ray Dunaway each morning this week for your chance to call-in…  When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

For more information on Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Russian Intensity’ at The Bushnell, Click Here!

