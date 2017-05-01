Preliminary Report On East Windsor Plane Crash

May 1, 2017 3:16 PM
Filed Under: East Windsor, NTSB Skylark Airport, Plane Crash

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) – A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board says a witness to a plane crash that killed two people told
investigators he saw the aircraft make a sharp and abrupt turn before it “dropped like a stone.”

The aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from privately-owned Skylark Airport in East Windsor on April 21. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Plourde, of Ellington, and 51-year-old George Janssen II, of Vernon, were killed.

The report released Monday said the witness reported seeing the plane moving lower and slower than most before it crashed.

The 1946 Luscombe Silvaire A8 was found nose down in a wooded area with both victims inside.

Officials said Plourde owned the aircraft and is believed to be the pilot. The NTSB report said both men had pilot licenses.

