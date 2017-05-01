Police: Suspects Broke Into Gas Station For Cigarettes

SOMERS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut State Police are on the lookout for two suspects who broke into a local gas station and stole boxes full of cigarette cartons.
Police say that two suspects smashed through the glass door of a Somers Sunoco gas station early Sunday morning. The two utilized large cardboard boxes to load a significant amount of tobacco products. The police posted on their Facebook page witness descriptions of the suspects’ vehicles, a grey Ford Ranger and a tan Toyota Camry.
Police urge anyone with information to contact state police.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)