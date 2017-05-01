Police: Suspects Broke Into Gas Station For Cigarettes

May 1, 2017 3:56 AM
Filed Under: Burglary, Somers

SOMERS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut State Police are on the lookout for two suspects who broke into a local gas station and stole boxes full of cigarette cartons.

Police say that two suspects smashed through the glass door of a Somers Sunoco gas station early Sunday morning. The two utilized large cardboard boxes to load a significant amount of tobacco products. The police posted on their Facebook page witness descriptions of the suspects’ vehicles, a grey Ford Ranger and a tan Toyota Camry.

Police urge anyone with information to contact state police.

 (© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen