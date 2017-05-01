Police ID Man Killed In Coventry Motorcycle Crash

COVENTRY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Coventry police, Monday, identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on Bread and Milk Street.
Police say 28-year-old motorcycle operator Jeremy Gonyaw of Coventry died in the crash; his 20-year-old passenger Rebecca Semmelroth of Coventry suffered serious injuries.
Witnesses tell police that the motorcycle was speeding and illegally passed a vehicle before it slammed into a turning Chevrolet Impala, with enough force to tip the car onto its side.
Police continue to investigate the crash.