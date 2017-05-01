Face CT: Living With Diabetes

Let’s take a look at Diabetes, a disease that Sam Gingerella faced during his life, and how others can work with the disease and still live a full and happy life.
In studio were Dr.’s William B. White, MD, FASH, FAHA, FACP Professor of Medicine Chief, Division of Hypertension and Clinical Pharmacology. Calhoun Cardiology Center University of Connecticut School of Medicine and Dr. Brad Biskup, PA-C, MHS, MA Lifestyle Medicine Clinic UCONN Health.
Along with them was Rev. Albert Whitaker, MA Northeast Region Director Community Health Strategies American Diabetes Association. Diabetes is something that effects everyone out there one way or another, what can you do to live life to the fullest with the disease.