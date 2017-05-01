Computer Talk: Relaxing Net Neutrality & Real Tech In Sci Fi Movies

Erik and Bob take your computer questions, and discuss everything from Net Neutrality to the debut of some real world technology in the upcoming Alien: Covenant movie.

The Federal Communications Commission wants to relax “Net Neutrality” rules. The director of Aliens claims that extraterrestrials could take us out “in three seconds.” Audi’s moon rover makes its debut in Alien: Covenant film. Fixing “Script may be busy” error in the Mozilla Firefox web browser. A listener asks about the use streaming media boxes to avoid high cable television fees. But “buyer beware”—not all streaming media boxes may be legal to use, have the content your want to watch, or may expose your computer to malware. Facebook and Google fall victim to $100 million “phishing” scam. SpaceX to launch military satellite on Sunday*. We offer advice for a caller with a “noisy” fan on a computer. We have fixes for a router that mysteriously shuts off at night, plus help on configuring the OpenDNS service to surf the Internet safely.

Erik and Bob continue with your questions, and discuss the pitfalls of using some “free” streaming media services. Getting the DJI Phantom 3 drone to work with Windows 10, and finding the proper USB drivers for Windows 10. A listener asks which drone is the best model to buy from DGI. Fixing graphics display problems with games after upgrading to Windows 10. We discuss why you should not apply the Windows 10 “Creators Update” manually—at least not yet. Microsoft takes six months to fix a security issue with their Microsoft Office product. Bad Webroot antivirus update temporarily cripples millions of computers. Unroll.me inbox cleanup service hit with lawsuit over privacy of users’ data. A business user dependent on “cloud” services asks about the best backup solution available.